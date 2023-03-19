Breaking News
2nd ODI: Rohit back in playing eleven as Australia win toss, elect to bowl first against India

Updated on: 19 March,2023 01:22 PM IST  |  Visakhapatnam
IANS



Captain Rohit Sharma is back in India's playing eleven as Australia won the toss and elected to bowl first in the second ODI of the three match series at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, here on Sunday

Indian and Australian teams.Pic/PTI


Captain Rohit Sharma is back in India's playing eleven as Australia won the toss and elected to bowl first in the second ODI of the three match series at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, here on Sunday.


After winning the toss, Smith said fast bowler Nathan Ellis comes in for Glenn Maxwell, who he said "has pulled up a bit sore" while Alex Carey is back to be the wicketkeeper-batter for Australia in place of Josh Inglis.



"Different surface, been under covers for a while, might do something. Just a partnership through the middle would have helped us. It's good learning for us playing on these surfaces," he said.


Rohit said with him coming in the eleven, Ishan Kishan misses out, while left-arm spin all-rounder Axar Patel replaces seam-bowling all-rounder Shardul Thakur.

"If we win the toss, I thought we could do something with three spinners if we bowl first. I think it will still turn in the second innings. And three spinners is something we might go with in the World Cup, so we want to try," he said.

"Pitch has been under the covers for a long time, we got to bat well and see where we are. Every game you play for India is a pressure game, so you got to stay calm and make the right decision. We have tried to remain calm in the last few ODI series we have played," he added.

India are currently leading the three-game series 1-0 after registering a win in Mumbai.

Playing XIs:

India: Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma (captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami

Australia: Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith (c), Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Marcus Stoinis, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Ellis and Adam Zampa

