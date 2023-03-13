Did my study to play on spinning tracks: Axar Patel

“When we started with the camp in Nagpur, we knew we would be playing on turning tracks. I didn’t prepare or plan much, but did my own study for playing on spinning tracks,” Axar told mediapersons after the end of the fourth day’s play in the fourth and final Test here

Axar Patel during his 79 yesterday. Pic/AFP

Axar Patel’s batting has been India’s biggest gain in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and the Gujarat all-rounder had a few thumb rules which ensured that he ended as India’s second highest run-getter in the four-match Test series against Australia. Axar scored 264 runs with three fifty-plus knocks—84 in Nagpur, 74 in Delhi and 79 in the ongoing match here.

Even if the Motera track is considered placid, the 22-yard strips at Jamtha and Kotla did pose their own sets of challenges and the southpaw was up for it.

“When we started with the camp in Nagpur, we knew we would be playing on turning tracks. I didn’t prepare or plan much, but did my own study for playing on spinning tracks,” Axar told mediapersons after the end of the fourth day’s play in the fourth and final Test here.

So, what was the basic plan that he followed? “I just prepared myself to stand on the leg-stump to keep a check on the possible leg-before and stumping, since these are the two modes of dismissals that can happen on turning tracks. I also planned to not step out much against off-spinners. I was getting myself ready for these things before the series started,” Axar said about his plans.

