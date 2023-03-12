Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Virat Kohli's 186 gives India 91-run lead vs Australia in fourth Test

Virat Kohli, who was overnight 59, ran out of partners and got out for 186 in 364 balls (15x4) to give India a 91-run first innings lead

Indian batter Virat Kohli celebrates after scoring 150 runs during the 4th day of the fourth test cricket match between India and Australia, at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad, Sunday, March 12, 2023. (Pic Courtesy: PTI)

Virat Kohli scored 186 as India ended their first innings at 571 in the series-deciding fourth and final Test against Australia here on Sunday.

Resuming the penultimate day on 289 for three, India rode on Kohli's first Test century in more than three years to get past the Australian total in the final session.

Kohli, who was overnight 59, ran out of partners and got out for 186 in 364 balls (15x4) to give India a 91-run first innings lead.

Injured Shreyas Iyer did come out to bat.

Axar Patel played a counter-attacking 79 from 113 balls (5x4, 4x6) in a 162-run partnership with Kohli.

Brief Scores

Australia first innings: 480 all out in 167.2 overs.

India first innings 571 all out; 178.5 overs (Virat Kohli 186, Shubman Gill 128, Axar Patel 79; Todd Murphy 3/113, Nathan Lyon 3/151).

