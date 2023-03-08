Offie Todd Murphy cherishes battle with Virat Kohli

“It’s been awesome. When I look back to Nagpur when he walked out to bat, I was at the top of my mark thinking this is as good as it gets... getting to bowl to a guy like that

Todd Murphy and Virat Kohli

Australian spinner Todd Murphy is relishing his “daunting” battles with the Indian batters, especially Virat Kohli, having dismissed the superstar thrice in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar trophy.

The 22-year-old has taken 11 wickets in three games at an average of 21.81 and an economy of 2.61. He took only one wicket in Indore, trapping Kohli from round the wicket, but kept the pressure by stemming the flow of runs. Murphy said he has enjoyed all his battles with Kohli thus far.

“It’s been awesome. When I look back to Nagpur when he walked out to bat, I was at the top of my mark thinking this is as good as it gets... getting to bowl to a guy like that.

Also read: Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Pressed into inaction!

“So, to be able to have that for the first three Tests has been awesome, a really enjoyable battle and no different to bowling to a lot of their guys. When they stand there it is daunting at times,” he told reporters ahead of the final Test.

Kohli was looking good in the first innings at Indore before Murphy got one to turn back sharply from off-stump and in his attempt to play across the line, the star Indian batter missed the ball to be adjudged lbw.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever