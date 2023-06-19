3 best Test captaincy prospects for Men in Blue in place of Rohit Sharma

There is no imminent threat to Rohit Sharma's Test captaincy but he will need to rake up some significant numbers in the upcoming Test series against West Indies to eliminate doubts about his leadership in the traditional format

Rohit Sharma (Pic: AFP)

Following India's seismic defeat at the hands of a formidable Australian side in the World Test Championship (WTC) final, Rohit Sharma’s captaincy has drawn most eyeballs among other factors. The questions levelled at Sharma are whether he will continue to be the Indian Test captain for the next Test cycle, considering his current form and the team’s recent performances.

However, there is no imminent threat to his Test captaincy but he will need to rake up some significant numbers in the upcoming Test series against West Indies to eliminate doubts about his leadership in the traditional format. Sharma, meanwhile, will lead India in the two-Test series in the West Indies, following which his future in the traditional format will be decided.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the national selection committee will also be under pressure to take a tough call if he fails to deliver at least one big knock either at Dominica or at Port of Spain during the second Test.

Barring a classy 120 against Australia on a challenging Nagpur track, Sharma hasn't been consistent in delivering the kind of performance that is expected from a player of his calibre. Since Sharma took over Test captaincy in 2022, India played 10 Tests and he missed three due to different reasons. He scored 390 runs in 7 Tests and had an average of 35.45 in 11 completed innings with a single hundred and no other score above 50. The selectors know that in the next three years, all three big players, namely Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Cheteshwar Pujara, on the wrong side of 35 can't constitute the top-order of India and hence, tough calls will need to be made, considering the future. In that vein here is a look at three best captaincy prospects for Team India in place of Sharma.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant can do justice to the role at the moment. However, the left-hander has been away from international cricket since the horrific car crash in December 2022. He is likely to return to action by next year and given his red-ball credentials and his young age, Pant can easily take up the mantle to lead the side.

Ajinkya Rahane took charge as the vice-captain for a long time before being sidelined from the team last year. However, the veteran made a fiery comeback with the bat at the recently-concluded WTC Final. Given his batting expertise and captaincy record, Rahane makes for a prime candidate to replace Sharma at the helm.

Shubman Gill is the new sensation of Indian cricket and has come out all guns blazing in nearly all matches he played for India. He has scored a century in all the formats at the international circuit and looking at the long term goal, he could be appointed as the skipper. Gill looks set to represent India for at least a decade, given his consistency.