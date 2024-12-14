Late hitting from Mitchell Santner handed the momentum back to the home side, including a straight six off the day’s final ball to raise a half-century

Matthew Potts celebrates a wicket on Saturday. Pic/Getty Images

Listen to this article 3rd Test: Potts, Atkinson help England fight back against NZ x 00:00

New Zealand failed to capitalise on a rock-steady start to reach 315-9 on Day One of the third and final Test against England here on Saturday.

Led by seamers Matthew Potts (3-75) and Gus Atkinson (3-55), the tourists fought back with the ball after openers Tom Latham (63) and Will Young (42) put on 105 for the opening stand. However, the hard early work was undone by a flurry of loose shots in the afternoon as six wickets fell for 89 runs at Seddon Park.

