We have to prepare for that,” Rose said. “By 2034, we’ll be living in a different climate and that’s not a metaphor”

Representational image. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article Saudi hosting 2034 World Cup will harm climate, say experts x 00:00

As the newly-named host of the 2034 World Cup in men’s football, Saudi Arabia says it will construct or renovate 15 stadiums, create a futuristic city and expand airports in a massive buildout to accommodate millions of athletes, coaches and spectators.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: Man City ‘better placed’ heading into derby clash today, feels Utd boss Amorim

Constructing so many new venues is “environmentally wasteful in the extreme” because so much carbon will be emitted and scarce resources used, said Andrew Zimbalist, an economics professor at Smith College in Massachusetts who has written several books about the economics of mega sporting events. Zimbalist said the World Cup should be held in countries with a developed football culture and industry.

Seth Warren Rose, founding director of the research organization Eneref Institute, said: “I’m sorry, but we’re living in a different planet. We have to prepare for that,” Rose said. “By 2034, we’ll be living in a different climate and that’s not a metaphor.”

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever