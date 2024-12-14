Breaking News
Dadar Hanuman temple won't be demolished, notice stayed: BJP
Mumbai Police nabs four for possession, sale and supply of ganja
Aaditya Thackeray performs 'maha-aarti' at Hanuman temple in Dadar
Have not resigned as Maharashtra Congress chief: Patole
Thane court settles four fatal accident claims with compensation of Rs 4.84 cr
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Saudi hosting 2034 World Cup will harm climate say experts

Saudi hosting 2034 World Cup will harm climate, say experts

Updated on: 15 December,2024 09:09 AM IST  |  New York
AP , PTI |

Top

We have to prepare for that,” Rose said. “By 2034, we’ll be living in a different climate and that’s not a metaphor”

Saudi hosting 2034 World Cup will harm climate, say experts

Representational image. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article
Saudi hosting 2034 World Cup will harm climate, say experts
x
00:00

As the newly-named host of the 2034 World Cup in men’s football, Saudi Arabia says it will construct or renovate 15 stadiums, create a futuristic city and expand airports in a massive buildout to accommodate millions of athletes, coaches and spectators.


Also Read: Man City ‘better placed’ heading into derby clash today, feels Utd boss Amorim


Constructing so many new venues is “environmentally wasteful in the extreme” because so much carbon will be emitted and scarce resources used, said Andrew Zimbalist, an economics professor at Smith College in Massachusetts who has written several books about the economics of mega sporting events. Zimbalist said the World Cup should be held in countries with a developed football culture and industry.


Seth Warren Rose, founding director of the research organization Eneref Institute, said: “I’m sorry, but we’re living in a different planet. We have to prepare for that,” Rose said. “By 2034, we’ll be living in a different climate and that’s not a metaphor.”

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

FIFA saudi arabia football sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK