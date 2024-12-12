Breaking News
Kurla BEST bus crash: CCTV footage reveals horrific accident; watch video
Mumbai: How BEST lost the streets
Borivli hawker menace: Road cleared, ply your buses, BMC tells BEST
Mumbai: Time to replace soft bollards with hard dividers?
Mumbai: Shaken MSRTC says it is working on safety
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > FIFA confirms Saudi as 2034 World Cup hosts

FIFA confirms Saudi as 2034 World Cup hosts

Updated on: 12 December,2024 06:36 AM IST  |  Lausanne
Agencies |

Top

Interestingly, Saudi Arabia was the sole candidate for the 2034 edition of the World Cup. Qatar had hosted the event in 2022.

FIFA confirms Saudi as 2034 World Cup hosts

Representation pic

Listen to this article
FIFA confirms Saudi as 2034 World Cup hosts
x
00:00

Saudi Arabia will host the 2034 FIFA World Cup, world football’s governing body FIFA confirmed on Wednesday.


At a virtual FIFA Congress which needed a vote to award the hosting rights for the quadrennial showpiece event, a joint bid by Morocco, Spain and Portugal was accepted for the 2030 edition of the competition.


Also Read: World Cup hosting decisions set to kick off decade of scrutiny on Saudi, FIFA


Interestingly, Saudi Arabia was the sole candidate for the 2034 edition of the World Cup. Qatar had hosted the event in 2022.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

saudi arabia FIFA fifa world cup in qatar qatar sports news football

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK