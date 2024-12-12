FIFA confirms Saudi as 2034 World Cup hosts

Interestingly, Saudi Arabia was the sole candidate for the 2034 edition of the World Cup. Qatar had hosted the event in 2022.

Saudi Arabia will host the 2034 FIFA World Cup, world football’s governing body FIFA confirmed on Wednesday.

At a virtual FIFA Congress which needed a vote to award the hosting rights for the quadrennial showpiece event, a joint bid by Morocco, Spain and Portugal was accepted for the 2030 edition of the competition.

