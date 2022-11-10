A battle of equals!

There’s little to choose between India and England on pedigree in today’s semi-final with Rohit Sharma & Co holding just a minor 12-10 edge in head-to-heads

The hosts have exited their own party, but that doesn’t mean the festivities have come to an end. The T20 World Cup is hurtling to a climax, only two games remaining, and while the tournament and the organisers would have loved for Australia to be involved in the business end, the story doesn’t always play out according to the script.

That said, the tournament will hardly suffer in stature or patronage, given that India and England will square off in the second semi-final at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday night. England are bidding to become the first side to simultaneously wear both white-ball World Cup crowns, while India are determined to make their first World Cup final since 2014, when they lost to Sri Lanka in Mirpur.

There’s little to choose between the sides, either on pedigree or head-to-heads. India shade the rivalry 12-10 and defeated England 2-1 in their own backyard in July, but neither team was at full strength and not too much ought to be read into that result, beyond the fact that Suryakumar Yadav helped himself to his maiden international hundred. The irrepressible No.4 will again be the cynosure on Thursday, seeking to extend his voracious appetite against a highly skilled and versatile England attack.

England haven’t felt the need to use more than 11 players in the league stage, though they might be forced to make one change following Dawid Malan’s groin injury. India have also worn a settled look about them, their changes more strategy—and opposition-based than knee-jerk reaction to a form problem, perceived or otherwise. India have also put the mini scare of Rohit Sharma’s injury at nets on Tuesday behind them.

India ended the league stage in much the stronger fashion, with consecutive wins against Bangladesh and Zimbabwe, while England lumbered to a nervy win against Sri Lanka at this same venue last Saturday. England’s semi-final entry was anything but a formality at one stage after they were stunned by Ireland in their second match and saw their marquee clash against Australia washed out. But they rediscovered a second wind, seeing off New Zealand by 20 runs and then edging past Sri Lanka to ensure that pre-tournament favouritism wasn’t unduly unjustified.

India have played, and won, more T20I matches than any other country this year, but in a competition where they have been severely tested by Pakistan, South Africa and Bangladesh, they will know that England will be their toughest examination yet. At least in the earlier games, there was the cushion of another opportunity; this is knockout time, there are no second chances and one small mistake could be the last, decisive one.

Both teams are used to the big stage and know what it takes to win. Now it’s all down to holding one’s nerve and executing well-laid plans under unyielding pressure.

