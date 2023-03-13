A look at Virat Kohli's 75 international centuries after he ended a near 40-month wait

The world of cricket has witnessed several record-breaking moments courtesy of the former all-format Indian captain, be it in Test cricket, One Day Internationals (ODIs) or Twenty20 Internationals (T20s)

Over the years, Virat Kohli has established himself as a go-getter in the world of international cricket. His career stats aren’t only praiseworthy but also revolutionary. The world of cricket has witnessed several record-breaking moments courtesy of the former all-format Indian captain, be it in Test cricket, One Day Internationals (ODIs) or Twenty20 Internationals (T20s). Kohli has proved his mettle with dominant performances in all formats of the game.

This year began on a special note for Kohli with his brilliantly controlled innings of 166 runs off 110 balls in the final match of the three-match ODI series between India and Sri Lanka. Having scored his 21st century, Kohli broke two records held by the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, for scoring most ODI centuries at home and against a single team. The year 2023 also saw him overtake Sri Lankan batting maestro Mahela Jayawardene to occupy the fifth spot on the list of batsmen scoring most ODI runs. Only Sachin Tendulkar, Kumar Sangakkara, Ricky Ponting and Sanath Jayasuriya have more runs than Kohli now.

Putting an end to his Test century drought on Day 4 of the fourth and final Test match against Australia, Kohli led India's batting onslaught, top-scoring for the side as the hosts toppled Australia's mammoth 1st innings total. India, riding on his blistering knock, posted a colossal total of 571 in the first session at Ahmedabad, forging a 91-run lead.

The 34-year-old put on a batting masterclass to notch up a cracking century in 241 balls against Australia. His 75th international century was the second-slowest ton in his iconic career. In the similar vein, here is a look at the list of his international centuries to date.

Complete list of Virat Kohli's 75 international centuries

107 (114) vs SL in Kolkata, 2009 - ODI

102* (95) vs BAN in Mirpur, 2010 - ODI

118 (121) vs AUS in Visakhapatnam, 2010 - ODI

105 (104) vs NZ in Guwahati, 2010 - ODI

100* (83) vs BAN in Mirpur, 2011 - ODI

107 (93) vs ENG in Cardiff, 2011 - ODI

112* (98) vs ENG in Delhi, 2011 - ODI

117 (123) vs WI in Visakhapatnam, 2011 - ODI

116 (213) vs AUS in Adelaide, 2012 - Test

133* (86) vs SL in Hobart, 2012 - ODI

108 (120) vs SL in Mirpur, 2012 - ODI

183 (148) vs PAK in Mirpur, 2012 - ODI

106 (113) vs SL in Hambantota, 2012 - ODI

128* (119) vs SL in Colombo(RPS), 2012 - ODI

103 (193) vs NZ in Bengaluru, 2012 - Test

103 (295) vs ENG in Nagpur, 2012 - Test

107 (206) vs AUS in Chennai, 2013 - Test

102 (83) vs WI in Port of Spain, 2013 - ODI

115 (108) vs ZIM in Harare, 2013 - ODI

100* (52) vs AUS in Jaipur, 2013 - ODI

115* (66) vs AUS in Nagpur, 2013 - ODI

119 (181) vs SA in Johannesburg, 2013 - Test

123 (111) vs NZ in Napier, 2014 - ODI

105* (135) vs NZ in Wellington, 2014 - Test

136 (122) vs BAN in Fatullah, 2014 - ODI

127 (114) vs WI in Dharamsala, 2014 - ODI

139* (126) vs SL in Ranchi, 2014 - ODI

115 (184) vs AUS in Adelaide, 2014 - Test

141 (175) vs AUS in Adelaide, 2014 - Test

169 (272) vs AUS in Melbourne, 2014 - Test

147 (230) vs AUS in Sydney, 2015 - Test

107 (126) vs PAK in Adelaide, 2015 - ODI

103 (191) vs SL in Galle, 2015 - Test

138 (140) vs SA in Chennai, 2015 - ODI

117 (117) vs AUS in Melbourne, 2016 - ODI

106 (92) vs AUS in Canberra, 2016 - ODI

200 (283) vs WI in North Sound, 2016 - Test

211 (366) vs NZ in Indore, 2016 - Test

154* (134) vs NZ in Mohali, 2016 - ODI

167 (267) vs ENG in Visakhapatnam, 2016 - Test

235 (340) vs ENG in Mumbai-WS, 2016 - Test

122 (105) vs ENG in Pune, 2017 - ODI

204 (246) vs BAN in Hyderabad, 2017 - Test

111* (115) vs WI in Kingston, 2017 - ODI

103* (136) vs SL in Galle, 2017 - Test

131 (96) vs SL in Colombo(RPS), 2017 - ODI

110* (116) vs SL in Colombo(RPS), 2017 - ODI

121 (125) vs NZ in Mumbai(WS), 2017 - ODI

113 (106) vs NZ in Kanpur, 2017 - ODI

104* (119) vs SL in Kolkata, 2017 - Test

213 (267) vs SL in Nagpur, 2017 - Test

243 (287) vs SL in Delhi, 2017 - Test

153 (217) vs SA in Centurion, 2018 - Test

112 (119) vs SA in Durban, 2018 - ODI

160* (159) vs SA in Cape Town, 2018 - ODI

129* (96) vs SA in Centurion, 2018 - ODI

149 (225) vs ENG in Birmingham, 2018 - Test

103 (197) vs ENG in Nottingham, 2018 - Test

139 (230) vs WI in Rajkot, 2018 - Test

140 (107) vs WI in Guwahati, 2018 - ODI

157* (129) vs WI in Visakhapatnam, 2018 - ODI

107 (119) vs WI in Pune, 2018 - ODI

123 (257) vs AUS in Perth, 2018 - Test

104 (112) vs AUS in Adelaide, 2019 - ODI

116 (120) vs AUS in Nagpur, 2019 - ODI

123 (95) vs AUS in Ranchi, 2019 - ODI

120 (125) vs WI in Port of Spain, 2019 - ODI

114* (99) vs WI in Port of Spain, 2019 - ODI

254* (336) vs SA in Ranchi, 2019 - Test

136 (194) vs BAN in Kolkata, 2019 - Test

122* (61) vs AFG in Dubai, 2022- T20I

113 (91) vs BAN in Chattogram, 2022 - ODI

113 (87) vs SL in Guwahati, 2023 - ODI

116* (110) vs SL in Thiruvananthapuram, 2023 -ODI

186 (364) vs AUS in Ahmedabad, 2023 - Test