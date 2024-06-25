After nail-biting eight-run win over Bangladesh to seal maiden World Cup semi-final berth, an overwhelmed Afghanistan skipper Rashid Khan says this result will inspire youth back home

Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan (third from right) leads the victory lap with teammates after beating Bangladesh in Kingstown to qualify for the ICC T20 World Cup semi-finals yesterday. Pic/PTI

Skipper Rashid Khan believes that Afghanistan’s maiden T20 World Cup semi-final qualification, following spectacular wins over New Zealand and Australia along the way, is a momentous feat that will inspire the youth of the strife-torn nation.

Afghanistan scripted history by qualifying for their maiden T20 World Cup semi-final with a win over Bangladesh here.

Coach Trott

“I think the semi-final is going to be a massive, massive like inspiration for the youngsters back home in Afghanistan. That Afghanistan team get into the semis for the first time,” Rashid said at the post match press conference.

“And we have done it in under-19 level, but this level we haven’t done that. Even Super 8 was first time for us and then in semis,” he added.

At last year’s ODI World Cup, they upset defending champions England and former winners Sri Lanka and Pakistan. They are continuing their giant-slaying run at the T20 World Cup.

“The cricket we have played in the whole tournament so far—I think we deserve to be in the semis. The way everyone took the responsibility of getting into the game and performing best for the team,” said Rashid.

“So, I don’t know how I can describe my feeling but it’s a massive achievement for us as a team and as a nation to be in the semis and now looking forward to the semis,” he added.

Afghanistan have found the perfect head coach in former England cricketer Jonathan Trott, who balances things out with his calm and composed demeanour.

