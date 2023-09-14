A taste of senior level captaincy for Shams

Breaking News
Updated on: 14 September,2023 06:42 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Subodh Mayure | subodh.mayure@mid-day.com

Chief selector Raju Kulkarni hopeful of Mulani putting his junior cricket captaincy experience to good use at Nagpur tournament in absence of Ajinkya Rahane

Raju Kulkarni

Former India pacer and Mumbai chief selector Raju Kulkarni made it clear that his selection committee is looking at left-arm spinner and batting all-rounder Shams Mulani as a future captain. On Tuesday, Mulani was announced as Mumbai skipper for the Bapuna Cup T20 Invitation Tournament to be played from September 23 in Nagpur.


“Shams is a senior player and we are trying him out as a captain. Recently Dhawal [Kulkarni] led the Mumbai team in the Buchi Babu tournament. Shams has captaincy experience under his belt as he led Mumbai U-19 as well as the U-23 team,” Kulkarni told mid-day.com on Tuesday.


Shams Mulani and Ajinkya Rahane (right) during the last Ranji Trophy season. PIC/Ashish Raje


Kulkarni added that Mulani will shoulder the responsibility as vice-captain when experienced batsman Ajinkya Rahane returns to the team ahead of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy starting on October 16 in Jaipur.

Also Read: 'Play club cricket to be considered for Mumbai': Chief selector Kulkarni

“When we pick the Mumbai team for the Mushtaq Ali Trophy, there will be a clear message for the team that Ajinkya will lead and Shams will be his deputy;  will also learn the tricks of captaincy under Ajinkya’s leadership,” Kulkarni remarked.

