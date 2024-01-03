Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Aakash Hardik star for Al Barkaat

Aakash, Hardik star for Al-Barkaat

Updated on: 03 January,2024 07:05 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

On the opening day of the two-day clash, Aakash faced 83 balls and hit  21 fours. Earlier, Don Bosco were bundled out for 109 with Hardik Kumar returning figures of 4-25

Aakash Mangde

Al-Barkaat’s Aakash Mangde slammed a century, while leggie Hardik Kumar claimed four to help their side beat Don Bosco, Matunga in the first round of the MSSA U-14 Giles Shield Super League at Parsee Gymkhana on Tuesday.


On the opening day of the two-day clash, Aakash faced 83 balls and hit  21 fours. Earlier, Don Bosco were bundled out for 109 with Hardik Kumar returning figures of 4-25.



MSSA cricket news sports news sports Sports Update

