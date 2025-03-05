Aaqib Javed to continue as coach

Breaking News
Updated on: 05 March,2025 07:37 AM IST  |  Lahore
PTI |

A PCB official said due to time constraints between the Champions Trophy and New Zealand tour, Aaqib will continue as interim head coach

The Pakistan Cricket Board has asked former pacer and national selector, Aaqib Javed, to continue as interim head coach for the white-ball tour of New Zealand.


Also Read: Babar, Rizwan dropped from Pakistan’s T20 squad


A PCB official said due to time constraints between the Champions Trophy and New Zealand tour, Aaqib will continue as interim head coach. 


“The PCB meanwhile has started the process of finding a new head coach,” he said. The official said Pakistan should have a new head coach when they begin their new cycle of the World Test Championship (WTC) in August.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

