Aaqib Javed to continue as coach

Aaqib Javed

The Pakistan Cricket Board has asked former pacer and national selector, Aaqib Javed, to continue as interim head coach for the white-ball tour of New Zealand.

A PCB official said due to time constraints between the Champions Trophy and New Zealand tour, Aaqib will continue as interim head coach.

“The PCB meanwhile has started the process of finding a new head coach,” he said. The official said Pakistan should have a new head coach when they begin their new cycle of the World Test Championship (WTC) in August.

