Babar, Rizwan dropped from Pakistan’s T20 squad

Babar Rizwan dropped from Pakistans T20 squad

Updated on: 05 March,2025 07:35 AM IST  |  Lahore
PTI |

Top

Salman Ali Agha replaced Rizwan as captain of the T20 outfit with all-rounder Shadab Khan being recalled and named his vice-captain

Babar Azam and Mohd Rizwan

Captain Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam were on Tuesday dropped from the Pakistan squad for the five-match T20 series in New Zealand.


Also Read: ‘Proud moment to best Bishan sir’s record’, Harsh Dubey


Salman Ali Agha replaced Rizwan as captain of the T20 outfit with all-rounder Shadab Khan being recalled and named his vice-captain.


Rizwan has been retained as captain of the ODI squad after the team’s disappointing show in the Champions Trophy. Babar is also retained in the ODI squad but batters Saud Shakil and Kamran Ghulam have been axed. Pakistan play five T20s and three ODIs in New Zealand starting March 16.

