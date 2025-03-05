George Linde joins South Africa as travelling reserve

Breaking News
Updated on: 05 March,2025 07:28 AM IST  |  Lahore
Linde arrives on the back of a successful SA20 campaign, where he played a crucial role in MI Cape Town’s maiden title triumph

Left-arm spin-bowling allrounder George Linde has been added to the South African squad as a travelling reserve for the Champions Trophy, providing cover for Aiden Markram, who is nursing a right hamstring injury, says a report. Markram sustained the injury while fielding against England and was forced to spend the remainder of the match on the sidelines.  His availability for the semi-final clash against New Zealand will be determined following a fitness test during Tuesday evening’s training session.


Also Read: "I think it was a tough travel": Mitchell Santner after suffering a loss against India


According to ESPNCricinfo, Linde’s inclusion is part of South Africa’s contingency plan, particularly if they progress to the final in Dubai, where drier conditions could necessitate an additional spinner.


Linde arrives on the back of a successful SA20 campaign, where he played a crucial role in MI Cape Town’s maiden title triumph.  In 11 matches, he scored 161 runs at a strike rate of 153.33 and claimed 11 wickets at an impressive economy of 6.29. More recently, he featured for Western Province in the One-Day Challenge Division One, scoring 106 runs and picking up four wickets in five games.  The report also said that captain Temba Bavuma and batter Tony de Zorzi have recovered from illness and will train with the squad on Tuesday evening.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Champions Trophy 2025 south africa new zealand cricket news sports news Sports Update

