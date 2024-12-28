Abbas, Shahzad rock SA at start of chase

Abbas (2-3) dismissed Tony de Zorzi and Tristan Stubbs, while Shahzad (1-22) trapped Ryan Rickelton. Aiden Markram was unbeaten on 22

Pakistan's Mohammad Abbas (R) successfully appeals for the dismissal of South Africa's Tristan Stubbs (L) during the third day of the first cricket Test match between South Africa and Pakistan at SuperSport Park in Centurion. Pic/AFP

Pakistan opening bowlers Mohammad Abbas and Khurram Shahzad struck three blows late on the third afternoon as South Africa set out in pursuit of 148 runs to win the first Test at SuperSport Park on Saturday.

South Africa were reeling at 27 for three at the close, 121 runs short of a victory which would clinch them a place in the World Test Championship final in England next June.

Abbas (2-3) dismissed Tony de Zorzi and Tristan Stubbs, while Shahzad (1-22) trapped Ryan Rickelton. Aiden Markram was unbeaten on 22.

