Breaking News
One killed, another injured after being hit by actor Urmila Kothare's car
Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena leader, his aides booked for extortion
Principal of Pune school drowns off Kashid in Raigad during picnic trip
Sarpanch's murder: Huge protest in Beed; Mahayuti MLAs demand Munde's ouster
Expedited work on airport projects to boost air connectivity in Maharashtra: CM
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Abbas Shahzad rock SA at start of chase

Abbas, Shahzad rock SA at start of chase

Updated on: 29 December,2024 07:49 AM IST  |  Centurion
AFP |

Top

Abbas (2-3) dismissed Tony de Zorzi and Tristan Stubbs, while Shahzad (1-22) trapped Ryan Rickelton. Aiden Markram was unbeaten on 22

Abbas, Shahzad rock SA at start of chase

Pakistan's Mohammad Abbas (R) successfully appeals for the dismissal of South Africa's Tristan Stubbs (L) during the third day of the first cricket Test match between South Africa and Pakistan at SuperSport Park in Centurion. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Abbas, Shahzad rock SA at start of chase
x
00:00

Pakistan opening bowlers Mohammad Abbas and Khurram Shahzad struck three blows late on the third afternoon as South Africa set out in pursuit of 148 runs to win the first Test at SuperSport Park on Saturday. 


South Africa were reeling at 27 for three at the close, 121 runs short of a victory which would clinch them a place in the World Test Championship final in England next June.


Abbas (2-3) dismissed Tony de Zorzi and Tristan Stubbs, while Shahzad (1-22) trapped Ryan Rickelton. Aiden Markram was unbeaten on 22.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

pakistan south africa test cricket cricket news sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK