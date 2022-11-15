Abhigyan Kundu, Ayush Wadekar shine in Anjuman’s big victory

Krishna Menon’s skipper Kinshuk Bharti remained not out on 49

Anjuman Islam Allana’s double centurion (264) Abhigyan Kundu (right) Offie Ayush Wadekar took 5-28. Pics/Ashish Raje

Former champions Anjuman Islam Allana School outclassed 2019 semi-finalists VK Krishna Menon Academy (Borivli) by 289 runs in their opening U-16 Harris Shield match at Parsee Gymkhana on Monday.

Anjuman’s opener Abhigyan Kundu dominated the proceedings, smashing an unbeaten 264 off just 137 balls. The attacking left-hander hit 40 fours and eight sixes. Luck went his way as wicketkeeper Tanish Katira missed an easy chance to run him out when he was on 50. Kundu then capitalised to help his team post a mammoth 421-2 in 45 overs. Aaryan Chavan also played a vital knock of 74 (8x4,1x6).

In reply, the Borivli outfit were bundled out for a paltry 132 in 29 overs, with off-spinner Ayush Wadekar claiming a fifer (5-28). Krishna Menon’s skipper Kinshuk Bharti remained not out on 49. “I almost lost hope to get back in the crease as I was in the middle of the pitch. But I got a chance and made full use of it. When I completed my 200, five overs were remaining. I felt I should aim for 250 and succeeded in it,” Kundu told mid-day on Monday.

Former Railways cricketer and current Mumbai U-16 selector Iqbal Thakur, who was watching the game, said: “Kundu showcased how to recover from a mistake and play a big knock. It was a straight throw to ’keeper Tanish Katira from long on fielder Ajit Tanwar, but he failed to collect it and dislodge the bails. Even in his second attempt he fumbled to gather the ball, when Kundu was far off from the crease. If he got out at that time, it might have been a close game.” Anjuman’s coach Abdul Khan lavished praise on Kundu’s temperament. “Kundu is technically sound and tries to dominate the bowlers. I am expecting another big score from him,” Abdul remarked.

Bone tests later

Quashing all rumours, MSSA cricket secretary Nadim Memon confirmed to mid-day that there will be bone tests to check on age-fudging this year also, but only for the Last-16 teams, who will make it to the Playoff League.

