Breaking News
Mumbai Crime: 21-year-old steals from neighbour, buys Rs 1-lakh bike for boyfriend
Mumbai: BMC aims to desilt nullahs from March
Mumbai: Four-year-old dies of measles in Kurla
Mumbai: Expedite MUTP-3A works, CM Eknath Shinde tells Central Railway
Mumbai: ‘Air worse than Delhi’s; why weren’t we warned?’
Mehrauli murder case: Hang the monster, says Shraddha Walkar’s father

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Abrar Ahmeds seven wickets on debut get Pakistan ahead

Abrar Ahmed’s seven wickets on debut get Pakistan ahead

Updated on: 10 December,2022 10:47 AM IST  |  Multan
AFP |

Top

Brought on in just the ninth over, Ahmed bowled Crawley and then trapped Duckett and Root leg-before later on

Abrar Ahmed’s seven wickets on debut get Pakistan ahead

Pakistan spinner Abrar Ahmed celebrates an England wicket at Multan. Pic/AP; PTI


Pakistan debutant Abrar Ahmed cast a spell over England on Friday, grabbing seven wickets as the tourists were dismissed for 281 on the opening day of the second Test in Multan.


Also Read: England ponder with options to find best way to clinch Test series victory in Pakistan



In reply, Pakistan were 107-2 at the close. James Anderson dismissed Pakistan opener Imam-ul-Haq for a duck. Abdullah Shafique scored 14 before edging spinner Jack Leach to keeper Ollie Pope, but Babar Azam and Shaud Shakeel saw off the day with a third-wicket unbroken stand of 56. 


Also Read: Former England skipper terms James Anderson's longevity as 'crazy'

Brought on in just the ninth over, Ahmed bowled Crawley and then trapped Duckett and Root leg-before later on. He made it 167-5 when Pope and Brook were caught off miscued shots. Ben Stokes (30) and Will Jacks (31) defied the assault for a 61-run sixth-wicket stand before Ahmed removed the England captain. Zahid Mahmood claimed the last three wickets to finish with 3-63.

Brief scores
England 281 all out in 51.4 overs (B Duckett 63, O Pope 60; A Ahmed 7-114, Z Mahmood 3-63 v Pakistan 107-2 in 28 overs (B Azam 61*; J Anderson 1-4)

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
pakistan england test cricket Babar Azam sports news cricket news International Sports News Update Sports Update

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK