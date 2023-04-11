Absolutely happy to bat wherever the coach wants me to bat: Cameron Green

Ahead of Mumbai Indians’ match against Delhi Capitals, the young Australian allrounder spoke about his role in the team and being a part of the Indian Premier League for the first time

Cameron Green.Pic/AFP

Ahead of Mumbai Indians’ match against Delhi Capitals, the young Australian allrounder spoke about his role in the team and being a part of the Indian Premier League for the first time.

Green came in this edition in fine form, having hit a century in the last Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. He said the conditions in the tournament so far have largely been along expected lines.

“The conditions have been very similar to what I have experienced before in India. They have been beautiful batting wickets and very quick outfields,” he said.

Green has had success opening the batting as well as in the middle order for Australia. He said that he doesn’t have a preferred batting position and is happy to do what is needed for the team, having batted at three for MI so far.

“I’m absolutely happy to bat wherever the coach wants me to bat. When you bat at three, you basically feel like an opener anyway. You have the same intent that you would have while opening the batting. I feel not stress about batting anywhere in the order.”

Green also touched upon the challenges of bowling in India and how he’s still coming to grips with the conditions as a bowler.

“Coming from Australia to India as a bowler the conditions are completely different, the bounce is different and also the ball does different things off the wicket. So there are things that I’m still trying to learn over here.”

Also read: In search of first win, Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians hope local talent delivers

MI’s coach Mark Boucher had spoken in detail about what Green brings to the team after MI’s last match against Chennai Super Kings.

“Cam is an exciting cricketer. We feel that he is best suited to bat up the order. He is a strong hitter of the ball. His shot today was a good shot, unfortunately it hit Jadeja’s hand. It was an unfortunate dismissal. It’s still early days, he has played only two innings. I like the intent he shows when he goes out to bat.

“From a bowling perspective, we can use him the way Australia have used him, bowling with the new ball. We are looking to do that in the near future as well. He’s a very valuable player for us. Any person that can take the new ball and also take it on with the bat is very valuable. I have got a good feeling about him, something good is around the corner,” Boucher had said.

Boucher also spoke about the important role that Green plays as an all-rounder. “If he can come off with the bat and ball for us, it is going to be a good set up for us.”

Mumbai Indians will face Delhi Capitals away in their next match of the tournament tomorrow.