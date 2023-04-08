Delhi Capitals aim for improved batting show against Royals

And when these low on confidence willow wielders face an attack comprising Trent Boult, KM Asif and Jason Holder, they would have to negotiate speed in mid 130 kmph. However, the guile and artistry of Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal in Guwahati won’t be a pleasant proposition either

David Warner and Sanju Samson

Battered and bruised by raw pace in back-to-back matches, Delhi Capitals’ batting unit is likely to find some breathing space on a featherbed when the side takes on Rajasthan Royals in an afternoon IPL match, here on Saturday.

Mark Wood and Alzarri Joseph have scarred the likes of Prithvi Shaw and Sarfaraz Khan in DC’s line-up in the first two games.

And when these low on confidence willow wielders face an attack comprising Trent Boult, KM Asif and Jason Holder, they would have to negotiate speed in mid 130 kmph. However, the guile and artistry of Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal in Guwahati won’t be a pleasant proposition either.

