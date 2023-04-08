Breaking News
Delhi Capitals aim for improved batting show against Royals

Updated on: 08 April,2023 08:08 AM IST  |  Guwahati
PTI |

David Warner and Sanju Samson


Battered and bruised by raw pace in back-to-back matches, Delhi Capitals’ batting unit is likely to find some breathing space on a featherbed when the side takes on Rajasthan Royals in an afternoon IPL match, here on Saturday.


Mark Wood and Alzarri Joseph have scarred the likes of Prithvi Shaw and Sarfaraz Khan in DC’s line-up in the first two games. 



Also Read: IPL 2023: Axar Patel plays down concerns around Delhi Capitals after twin losses


And when these low on confidence willow wielders face an attack comprising Trent Boult, KM Asif and Jason Holder, they would have to negotiate speed in mid 130 kmph.  However, the guile and artistry of Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal in Guwahati won’t be a pleasant proposition either.

IPL 2023 indian premier league david warner sanju samson delhi capitals rajasthan royals cricket news sports news

