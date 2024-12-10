Abu Dhabi T10 League's assistant coach banned for 'attempt' to fix matches

Breaking News
Updated on: 10 December,2024 02:54 PM IST  |  Dubai
PTI |

The ban has been back-dated to September 13, 2023, the date Dhillon was provisionally suspended

Representational Image (Pic: AFP)

Sunny Dhillon, a former assistant coach of an Abu Dhabi T10 League franchise, was on Tuesday banned from all forms of cricket for six years by the sport's governing body for 'attempting' to fix matches.


Dhillon was charged last year. The ban has been back-dated to September 13, 2023, the date Dhillon was provisionally suspended.


"Sunny Dhillon has been found to have breached the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) Anti-Corruption Code and has been banned from all cricket for a period of six years," said the ICC in a statement.


Dhillon, a former assistant coach of a franchise team, was one of eight individuals charged last year for breaching the Anti-Corruption Code. The charges are related to the 2021 Abu Dhabi T10 Cricket League and alleged attempts to influence the outcome of matches during the tournament.

"These efforts were disrupted by the ICC and the Designated Anti-Corruption Official (DACO) for the purposes of the ECB's Code for the tournament," the ICC said.

Two other individuals Parag Sanghvi and Krishan Kumar Chaudhary were among the eight individuals charged by the ICC on different counts of corruption during the 2021 edition of Emirates T10 League.

After a full hearing and presentation of written as well as oral argument , the Tribunal found Dhillon guilty.

Dhillon was banned under the following provisions:

"Article 2.1.1: Being party to an attempt to fix, contrive or influence improperly matches or aspects of matches in the Abu Dhabi T10 2021.

"Article 2.4.4: Failing to disclose to the DACO full details of any approaches or invitations received to engage in Corrupt Conduct under the Code.

"Article 2.4.6: Failing or refusing, without compelling justification, to cooperate with any investigation carried out by the DACO in relation to possible Corrupt Conduct under the Code," the statement added.

