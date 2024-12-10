The ban has been back-dated to September 13, 2023, the date Dhillon was provisionally suspended

Representational Image (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article Abu Dhabi T10 League's assistant coach banned for 'attempt' to fix matches x 00:00

Sunny Dhillon, a former assistant coach of an Abu Dhabi T10 League franchise, was on Tuesday banned from all forms of cricket for six years by the sport's governing body for 'attempting' to fix matches.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dhillon was charged last year. The ban has been back-dated to September 13, 2023, the date Dhillon was provisionally suspended.

"Sunny Dhillon has been found to have breached the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) Anti-Corruption Code and has been banned from all cricket for a period of six years," said the ICC in a statement.

Sunny Dhillon, formerly part of the coaching staff of a team in the Abu Dhabi T10 Cricket League, has been banned for six years from all forms of cricket for his "attempts to influence the outcome of matches”. pic.twitter.com/LpWmr3K434 — RCBIANS OFFICIAL (@RcbianOfficial) December 10, 2024

Dhillon, a former assistant coach of a franchise team, was one of eight individuals charged last year for breaching the Anti-Corruption Code. The charges are related to the 2021 Abu Dhabi T10 Cricket League and alleged attempts to influence the outcome of matches during the tournament.

"These efforts were disrupted by the ICC and the Designated Anti-Corruption Official (DACO) for the purposes of the ECB's Code for the tournament," the ICC said.

Also Read: 'Every time Pakistan lost to India, people thought match was fixed': Mudassar Nazar

Two other individuals Parag Sanghvi and Krishan Kumar Chaudhary were among the eight individuals charged by the ICC on different counts of corruption during the 2021 edition of Emirates T10 League.

After a full hearing and presentation of written as well as oral argument , the Tribunal found Dhillon guilty.

Dhillon was banned under the following provisions:

"Article 2.1.1: Being party to an attempt to fix, contrive or influence improperly matches or aspects of matches in the Abu Dhabi T10 2021.

"Article 2.4.4: Failing to disclose to the DACO full details of any approaches or invitations received to engage in Corrupt Conduct under the Code.

"Article 2.4.6: Failing or refusing, without compelling justification, to cooperate with any investigation carried out by the DACO in relation to possible Corrupt Conduct under the Code," the statement added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever