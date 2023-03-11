Breaking News
Mumbai: With Line 11, CSMT to get Metro links to both east and west
Justice on wheels: Mobile Lok Adalat imparts legal know-how to villagers
Mumbai: Days after Marol sighting, leopard spotted in Malad East society
Ghatkopar couple’s mysterious death: Investigate gas leakage from geyser, say experts
Mumbai: Divided Bandra residents to discuss parking lot row tomorrow
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Aditi Surves 7 for 6 fires Vengsarkar Foundation to 10 wicket win

Aditi Surve's 7 for 6 fires Vengsarkar Foundation to 10-wicket win

Updated on: 11 March,2023 09:31 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

In another encounter, Yogi CC beat Duru Cricket & Sports Association by 10 runs. Yogi CC 128-7. In response, Duru Cricket ended up on 118-9 in 20 overs. Opener Sayali Kadam top-scored with 31 while Harshita Indulkar contained the opponents with a 3-14 spell

Aditi Surve's 7 for 6 fires Vengsarkar Foundation to 10-wicket win

Aditi Surve


Dilip Vengsarkar Foundation’s medium pacer Aditi Surve bowled a fiery spell of 7-6 and led her team to a resounding 10-wicket win over Ours Cricket Club in a first round match of the MCA Women’s Cricket League at Cross Maidan recently.


Ours Cricket Club were unable to negotiate the accurate bowling of Aditi and were dismissed for 18 runs in 11.5 overs. Aditi’s teammate Samrudhi Rawool claimed 2-10. In reply, Vengsarkar Foundation scored the required runs in 1.3 overs. In another encounter, Yogi CC beat Duru Cricket & Sports Association by 10 runs. Yogi CC 128-7. In response, Duru Cricket ended up on 118-9 in 20 overs. Opener Sayali Kadam top-scored with 31 while Harshita Indulkar contained the opponents with a 3-14 spell.



Also read: Islam Gymkhana trump MCA Colts by two runs; Dube picks 5-6


dilip vengsarkar oval maidan cricket news sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK