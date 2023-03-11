Aditi Surve's 7 for 6 fires Vengsarkar Foundation to 10-wicket win

In another encounter, Yogi CC beat Duru Cricket & Sports Association by 10 runs. Yogi CC 128-7. In response, Duru Cricket ended up on 118-9 in 20 overs. Opener Sayali Kadam top-scored with 31 while Harshita Indulkar contained the opponents with a 3-14 spell

Aditi Surve

Ours Cricket Club were unable to negotiate the accurate bowling of Aditi and were dismissed for 18 runs in 11.5 overs. Aditi’s teammate Samrudhi Rawool claimed 2-10. In reply, Vengsarkar Foundation scored the required runs in 1.3 overs. In another encounter, Yogi CC beat Duru Cricket & Sports Association by 10 runs. Yogi CC 128-7. In response, Duru Cricket ended up on 118-9 in 20 overs. Opener Sayali Kadam top-scored with 31 while Harshita Indulkar contained the opponents with a 3-14 spell.

