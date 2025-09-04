Breaking News
Afghanistan bowlers put on a stunning show to defeat Pakistan by 18 runs

Afghanistan bowlers put on a stunning show to defeat Pakistan by 18 runs

Updated on: 04 September,2025 08:31 AM IST  |  Sharjah
AP , PTI |

The spin trio of captain Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi and left-arm spinner Noor Ahmad, playing his first game of the tournament, snared six wickets between them to limit Pakistan to 151-9

Afghanistan spinner Mohammad Nabi celebrates dismissing Pakistan’s Fakhar Zaman in Sharjah. Pic/Getty Images

Ibrahim Zadran and Sediqullah Atal smashed successive half-centuries before Afghanistan spinners strangled Pakistan's deep batting lineup to notch an 18-run win in the T20 tri-series Tuesday.

The spin trio of captain Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi and left-arm spinner Noor Ahmad, playing his first game of the tournament, snared six wickets between them to limit Pakistan to 151-9.

Zadran (65) and Atal (64) followed their half-centuries against United Arab Emirates a day ago with an impressive 113-run stand as Afghanistan posted 169-5 after Khan won the toss and elected field.


