×
Breaking News
Shraddha Walkar murder: Vasai police’s call alerted Aftab Poonawala, suspect Delhi cops
Mumbai: Man steals six phones from canteen on Andheri court premises, caught in CCTV
73-year-old woman conned: Sarpanch, six others held in Thane
Mumbai reports 16 new cases of Covid-19, active tally at 95
7 dead, including 3-week old infant in landslide in Italy's Ischia island

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Afghanistan seal ODI World Cup spot in India after washout game against Sri Lanka

Afghanistan seal ODI World Cup spot in India after washout game against Sri Lanka

Updated on: 28 November,2022 11:51 AM IST  |  Dubai
PTI |

Top

Afghanistan have cemented their place in next year's ICC ODI World Cup in India after the second ODI against hosts Sri Lanka in Pallekele was abandoned due to rain

Afghanistan seal ODI World Cup spot in India after washout game against Sri Lanka

Pic credit- Afghanistan cricket board official Instagram handle


Afghanistan have cemented their place in next year's ICC ODI World Cup in India after the second ODI against hosts Sri Lanka in Pallekele was abandoned due to rain.


Afghanistan received five extra points in the World Cup Super League standings because of the no result that took their total to 115 points in the current cycle.



Afghanistan are sitting safely in seventh place on the current standings, with the top eight sides at the end of the Super League earning automatic spots.


Also read: T20 World Cup: Afghanistan score 144/8 against Sri Lanka

While the five points was a good result for Afghanistan, it was the exact opposite for Sri Lanka as their hopes of automatic qualification were hanging by a thread.

Dasun Shanaka's side are in 10th place on the standings with just 67 points and only have four matches remaining in this period to try and sneak into the top eight.

Sri Lanka will look to pick up valuable 10 points and tie the three-ODI series by defeating Afghanistan in the third ODI in Pallekele on Wednesday.

 

 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
sports sri lanka cricket news india

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK