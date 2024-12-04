After crowd chaos, no fans allowed at India’s practice for remainder of BGT

An eye-witness said that fans badgered the likes of Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant to hit sixes and passed comments on the fitness of another player

Fans will no longer be allowed at India’s practice sessions in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test series against Australia after fans passed “rude” comments during the team’s training here ahead of the second Test starting on Friday.

The practice session was thrown open to fans on Tuesday. “It was complete chaos. During the Australian training session, not more than 70-odd people turned up but during India’s session, 3,000 came. No one expected so many fans to turn up,” a senior BCCI official told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

“There was another fans’ day in Sydney [ahead of the fifth Test] which stands cancelled as players were very disturbed by the rude and insensitive comments that were passed [here],” he added.

An eye-witness said that fans badgered the likes of Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant to hit sixes and passed comments on the fitness of another player.

