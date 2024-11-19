Sri Lanka opt for rotation, release players after ODI series win over New Zealand

The selectors took the call to give the above players adequate time to rest and prepare for the upcoming Test series against South Africa

Kusal Mendis. Pic/AFP

Ahead of the third and final ODI against New Zealand, Sri Lanka on Monday, released players like Kusal Mendis, Pathum Nissanka, Kamindu Mendis, and Asitha Fernando.

Sri Lanka have already attained an unassailable lead of 2-0 in the three-game series against New Zealand.

Of the four rested players, Kusal had an outstanding outing in the ODI series with 217 runs from two games. Along with Kusal, Kamindu, Nissanka and Asitha have been regulars for Sri Lanka over the last few months.

The selectors took the call to give the above players adequate time to rest and prepare for the upcoming Test series against South Africa.

Instead, Nuwanidu Fernando, Lahiru Udara, and Eshan Malinga have been included in the ODI squad.

Sri Lanka ended its dreadful run against New Zealand in the ODIs with their first series win since November 2012.

After 12 years of wait, Sri Lanka finally got the better of the Blackcaps and earned bragging rights with a narrow 3-wicket win in Pallekele.

After a 3-0 ODI series win in 2012, the success in 2024 marked the first instance of Sri Lanka wrapping up the series against New Zealand.

During those 12 years, Sri Lanka met New Zealand on five occasions, lost four, and held the Kiwis once for a draw.

The third and final ODI of the ongoing series will be played on November 19 in Pallekele. The two-match Test series between South Africa and Sri Lanka begins on November 27.

The first game will be played in Durban, while the following Test takes place in Gqeberha.

