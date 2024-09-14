Breaking News
Vaishnaw takes Mumbai local train, discusses major infra upgrades
Government renames Port Blair as Sri Vijaya Puram
Foundation of democracy still strong: Sharad Pawar on Kejriwal's bail
Mumbai Police issues traffic advisory for Eid-E-Milad, check details
PM Awas Yojana: 12k houses to be built for dabbawalas, cobblers, says Fadnavis
shot-button
Ganesh Chaturthi Ganesh Chaturthi
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Agarwal Pratam provide India A edge over India D

Agarwal, Pratam provide India ‘A’ edge over India ‘D’

Updated on: 14 September,2024 08:55 AM IST  |  Anantapur
PTI |

Top

Now, India ‘A’ have an advantage of 222 runs, with Agarwal (56, 87b, 8x4) and Pratham (59 batting, 82b, 6x4) leading their run glut in the second innings.

Agarwal, Pratam provide India ‘A’ edge over India ‘D’

Mayank Agarwal

Listen to this article
Agarwal, Pratam provide India ‘A’ edge over India ‘D’
x
00:00

Half-centuries by skipper Mayank Agarwal and Pratam Singh helped India ‘A’ reach 115-1 in their second innings and extend their hold over India ‘D’ after the second day’s play of the Duleep Trophy here on Friday.


India ‘A’, who made 290 in their first innings, earlier bowled out their opponents for 183 despite India batter Devdutt Padikkal’s valiant 92 to gain a lead of 107 runs. Now, India ‘A’ have an advantage of 222 runs, with Agarwal (56, 87b, 8x4) and Pratham (59 batting, 82b, 6x4) leading their run glut in the second innings.



Brief scores
India ‘A’ 290 & 115-1 (P Singh 59*, M Agarwal 56) v India ‘D’ 183 (Padikkal 92, H Rana 31; K Ahmed 3-39, A Khan 3-41)


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Mayank Agarwal Team India Duleep Trophy sports news cricket news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK