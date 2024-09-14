Agarwal, Pratam provide India ‘A’ edge over India ‘D’

Now, India ‘A’ have an advantage of 222 runs, with Agarwal (56, 87b, 8x4) and Pratham (59 batting, 82b, 6x4) leading their run glut in the second innings.

Mayank Agarwal

Half-centuries by skipper Mayank Agarwal and Pratam Singh helped India ‘A’ reach 115-1 in their second innings and extend their hold over India ‘D’ after the second day’s play of the Duleep Trophy here on Friday.

India ‘A’, who made 290 in their first innings, earlier bowled out their opponents for 183 despite India batter Devdutt Padikkal’s valiant 92 to gain a lead of 107 runs. Now, India ‘A’ have an advantage of 222 runs, with Agarwal (56, 87b, 8x4) and Pratham (59 batting, 82b, 6x4) leading their run glut in the second innings.

Brief scores

India ‘A’ 290 & 115-1 (P Singh 59*, M Agarwal 56) v India ‘D’ 183 (Padikkal 92, H Rana 31; K Ahmed 3-39, A Khan 3-41)

