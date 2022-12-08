Al Barkaat to clash with SVIS Kandivli for Harris Shield title

In the other semi-final at Parsee Gymkhana, Swami Vivekanand International School (Kandivli) beat IES VN Sule Guruji Vidyalaya (Dadar) on better quotient rate. In reply to the Kandivli team’s 266, the Dadar school managed 161-9 on the last day

Tanveer Chauhan and Rajkumar Sanjeev’s 178-run opening stand against defending champions IES New English School (Bandra) secured Al Barkaat English School (Kurla) a place in the U-16 Harris Shield final. In reply to Bandra school’s 268, the Kurla outfit scored 278-4 on the second and final day of their semi-final at Bombay Gymkhana on Wednesday. Chauhan smashed 20 fours and two sixes during his 128 while Sanjeev missed his three-figure mark by just five runs.

In the other semi-final at Parsee Gymkhana, Swami Vivekanand International School (Kandivli) beat IES VN Sule Guruji Vidyalaya (Dadar) on better quotient rate. In reply to the Kandivli team’s 266, the Dadar school managed 161-9 on the last day. Shreyansh Rai and Yash Jadhav scored 52 and 43 respectively for the losing team while Prasoon Singh claimed 4-45.

