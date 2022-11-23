×
Spinners Gaikwad, Patade and Kadam claim fifers

Updated on: 23 November,2022 08:46 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

At Dadkar Maidan, VN Sule Guruji Vidyalaya (Dadar) bundled out Vasant Vihar High School (Thane) for 108 in 26.2 overs, thanks to Gaikwad’s disciplined bowling

Representational images. Pic/iStock


Left-arm spinners Aarya Gaikwad (6-31), Prabhanjan Patade (5-53) and Sanchit Kadam (5-29) dominated the proceedings on Day One in their respective U-16 Harris Shield inter-school cricket Super League matches on Tuesday.


At Dadkar Maidan, VN Sule Guruji Vidyalaya (Dadar) bundled out Vasant Vihar High School (Thane) for 108 in 26.2 overs, thanks to Gaikwad’s disciplined bowling. 



In reply, Shreyansh Rai (92) and Eklavya Khade (82 not out) helped the Dadar outfit to score 225-3.  
 
At Matunga Gymkhana, IES Secondary School (Mulund) spinners Patade (5-53), off-spinner Atharva Mayure (2-12) and Man Koli (2-60) bowled out defending champions  IES New English School (Bandra) for 206. However, Agastya Bangera (47), Harshvardhan Barmukh (38) and Hamza Khan (34) helped their school cross the 200-run mark.


In reply, the Mulund side scored 100-4 with skipper Aditya Thombre batting on 30.

At Islam Gymkhana, in reply to Parle Tilak Vidyalaya’s 196, Al Barkaat English School (Kurla) reached 67-1 at stumps.

In a game that started on Monday at Police Gymkhana, Swami Vivekanand School’s (Kandivli) 272 proved too big for Swami Vivekanand International School (Borivli) as the latter were bundled out for 135 in 43.3 overs and lost by virtue of the Kandivli outfit’s first innings lead.

