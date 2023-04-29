All-rounder Awais Khan stars in Sind SC’s eight-wicket win

Batting first, Navroz CC were bowled out for 186 runs in 27.4 overs. Aditya Jha top-scored with 67 runs, while Sind SC bowlers S Walakar (4-29) and Khan dismissed the opposition. In response, Sind SC, boosted by solid knocks from Khan and Harsh Gharsunker (36), comfortably reached 187-2 in 26.2 overs

Awais Khan

Awais Khan’s all-round show of 3-42 and a cracking knock of 90 runs were the highlights of Sind Sports Club’s convincing eight-wicket win over Navroz Cricket Club in a Group-C league match of the 2nd MCA Under-19 Cricket tournament.

