DPC’s Harshvardhan Pawar cracks ton in MCA U-19 cricket tournament

Updated on: 27 April,2023 09:19 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Electing to bat, Dadar Parsee Colony amassed a total of 214 runs for 9 wickets in 35 overs. Besides Harshvardhan’s huge innings, Prem Langre contributed 47, while the visiting bowlers Asaduddin Choudhary 4 for 38 and Jagdish Ranka 3 for 24 claimed most of the wickets

Representational images. Pic/iStock

Dadar Parsee Colony SC, powered by a solid batting performance from Harshvardhan Pawar, who cracked 106 (96 balls, 5x4), inflicted an 83-run defeat on Dr DY Patil SA in a Group-G match of the MCA Under-19 Cricket Tournament organised by Bhama CC in association with Mumbai Cricket Club and played at the DPC ground, Matunga.


Electing to bat, Dadar Parsee Colony amassed a total of 214 runs for 9 wickets in 35 overs. Besides Harshvardhan’s huge innings, Prem Langre contributed 47, while the visiting bowlers Asaduddin Choudhary 4 for 38 and Jagdish Ranka 3 for 24 claimed most of the wickets.



Later, the Dadar Parsee bowling attack spearheaded by Visal Yadav (4 for 31), Aryan Kumar (3 for 16) and Mohit Singh (3 for 27) destroyed the DY Patil batting and dismissed them for 131 in 32.1 overs to complete a big win. 

In another match of the same group, New Hind Sporting Club, riding on the solid batting of Shubham Shinde (90), Atharva Pisal (53) and Jaycool Girase (43) piled up a challenging total of 267 for 7 wickets from their 35 overs. New Hind later restricted Mumbai Police Gymkhana to just 173 runs for the loss of 4 wickets in 35 overs to secure a 94-run win. 

