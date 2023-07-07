'All six teams look fantastic': Brian Lara excited about upcoming Global T20 Canada

This year all six teams look fantastic. I'll be there to enjoy some mesmerising cricket," Lara was quoted as saying in a media release

Brian Lara. Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

Legendary batter and former West Indian Captain Brian Lara has expressed his excitement for the upcoming Global T20 Canada, saying that all six teams this season look fantastic and he will enjoy some mesmerising cricket.

The much-awaited Global T20 Canada is scheduled to begin on July 20 in CAA Centra, Brampton, where home team Brampton Wolves will begin their campaign against new entrants Mississauga Panthers.

"I am really excited for this year's GT20 Canada's schedule. This year all six teams look fantastic. I'll be there to enjoy some mesmerising cricket," Lara was quoted as saying in a media release.

This year, the exciting mix of teams will feature Toronto Nationals, Brampton Wolves, Montreal Tigers and Vancouver Knights along with the two debutants -- Surrey Jaguars and Mississauga Panthers.The tournament serves as a platform for local Canadian talent to showcase their skills alongside international stars.

The 54-year old Lara, who is the ambassador for the third edition of Global T20 Canada, further said that some of the finest T20 players from around the world would feature in the tournament,

"We have some of the great T20 players in the world, we have got the 'Turbanator' Harbhajan Singh, Mohammed Rizwan, we also have the great all-rounder Shakib Al Hassan, along with ‘Boom Boom’ Afridi and the 'Universe Boss' Chris Gayle," he said.

The grand line-up of marquee players also includes Caribbean all-rounder Andre Russell, Chris Lynn, Colin de Grandhomme, Colin Munro, Shoaib Malik, Alex Hales, Iftikhar Ahamed, Rassie van der Dussen as their marquee picks for this edition.

The tournament is also expected to present Canada's finest talent in cricket who are looking to utilise this exposure of playing alongside the stars of the game.

