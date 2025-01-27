Speaking about Axar Patel, the left-arm spinner is currently the second-highest wicket-taker in the five-match T20I series against the Three Lions where he has managed to snap four wickets in the eight overs at an average of 13.50 in the two matches so far

Axar Patel (Pic: File Pic)

Listen to this article Along with vice-captaincy, Axar Patel takes on a new role for Team India x 00:00

Ahead of the third T20I match against England, Team India's vice-captain Axar Patel was seen recording a team vlog of the "Men in Blue".

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took to their official social media handle and posted a video in which Axar Patel recorded a vlog of Team India's journey from Chennai airport to the hotel in Rajkot.

In the video, he was seen talking to his teammates Hardik Pandya, Ramandeep Singh Ravi Bishnoi and the side's bowling coach Morne Morkel.

In the later part of the video, Axar Patel also had conversations with Harshit Rana, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varm and Dhruv Jurel.

At the end of the video, the team was seen receiving a warm welcome from the hotel management as the full team arrived at the destination for the upcoming fixture of the series.

𝙏𝙚𝙖𝙢 𝙑𝙡𝙤𝙜 🎬



Chennai ✈️ Rajkot



Presenting Axar Patel in a never seen before Avatar 😎



Chennai ✈️ Rajkot

Presenting Axar Patel in a never seen before Avatar 😎

The #TeamIndia vice-captain goes behind the cam 🎥

Speaking about Axar Patel, the left-arm spinner is currently the second-highest wicket-taker in the five-match T20I series against the Three Lions where he has managed to snap four wickets in the eight overs at an average of 13.50 in the two matches so far.

The third T20I between India and England is set to be played on Tuesday at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot. The match will kickstart at 7 PM IST.

Squads:

India: Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Mohammed Shami, Washington Sundar, Dhruv Jurel, Harshit Rana.

England: Ben Duckett, Philip Salt(w), Jos Buttler(c), Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Jamie Overton, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Saqib Mahmood, Gus Atkinson, Jamie Smith, Rehan Ahmed.

