Breaking News
Fraud named Sanjay Gupta appears as spokesperson on shows: Aaditya Thackeray
Thane accident: Chemical-laden trailer hits road divider; traffic hit
Thane accident: 10 going for wedding function injured as bus overturns
Beed sarpanch murder: BJP minister says CM Fadnavis will ask Munde to quit if evidence points to his link
Palghar district will emerge as 'fourth Mumbai', says Maharashtra Minister Ganesh Naik
shot-button
Podcast Banner Podcast Banner
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Along with vice captaincy Axar Patel takes on a new role for Team India

Along with vice-captaincy, Axar Patel takes on a new role for Team India

Updated on: 27 January,2025 12:58 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Speaking about Axar Patel, the left-arm spinner is currently the second-highest wicket-taker in the five-match T20I series against the Three Lions where he has managed to snap four wickets in the eight overs at an average of 13.50 in the two matches so far

Along with vice-captaincy, Axar Patel takes on a new role for Team India

Axar Patel (Pic: File Pic)

Listen to this article
Along with vice-captaincy, Axar Patel takes on a new role for Team India
x
00:00

Ahead of the third T20I match against England, Team India's vice-captain Axar Patel was seen recording a team vlog of the "Men in Blue".


The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took to their official social media handle and posted a video in which Axar Patel recorded a vlog of Team India's journey from Chennai airport to the hotel in Rajkot.


In the video, he was seen talking to his teammates Hardik Pandya, Ramandeep Singh Ravi Bishnoi and the side's bowling coach Morne Morkel.


In the later part of the video, Axar Patel also had conversations with Harshit Rana, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varm and Dhruv Jurel.

Also Read: Runs due from skipper Suryakumar Yadav's bat as India look to seal series

At the end of the video, the team was seen receiving a warm welcome from the hotel management as the full team arrived at the destination for the upcoming fixture of the series.

Speaking about Axar Patel, the left-arm spinner is currently the second-highest wicket-taker in the five-match T20I series against the Three Lions where he has managed to snap four wickets in the eight overs at an average of 13.50 in the two matches so far.

The third T20I between India and England is set to be played on Tuesday at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot. The match will kickstart at 7 PM IST.

Squads:

India: Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Mohammed Shami, Washington Sundar, Dhruv Jurel, Harshit Rana.

England: Ben Duckett, Philip Salt(w), Jos Buttler(c), Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Jamie Overton, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Saqib Mahmood, Gus Atkinson, Jamie Smith, Rehan Ahmed.

(With ANI Inputs)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

axar patel india India vs England england sports news cricket news t20 international

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK