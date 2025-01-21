Breaking News
Saif Ali Khan attack case: How CCTVs, GPay, and cell data led police to the attacker
Saif Ali Khan attack case: Our area is turning into mini-Bangladesh, says Worli Koliwada residents
Mumbai: Another victim falls prey to honey, money and blackmail gang
Mid-Day Impact: Dust-mitigation measures imposed in Aarey
Exclusive: Wait time for BEST buses rises from 15 mins to 28 mins
shot-button
Podcast Banner Podcast Banner
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Since his recovery he has done well in both the SMAT and VHT tournaments Vice captain Axar Patel praises this bowler

"Since his recovery, he has done well in both the SMAT and VHT tournaments": Vice-captain Axar Patel praises this bowler

Updated on: 21 January,2025 07:22 AM IST  |  Kolkata
Arup Chatterjee | sports@mid-day.com

Top

It’s about our approach, about how we play. It’s about getting a good start here and carrying forward that momentum from South Africa

Axar Patel during India’s practice session at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, yesterday. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
"Since his recovery, he has done well in both the SMAT and VHT tournaments": Vice-captain Axar Patel praises this bowler
x
00:00

The disappointment from failed Tests is yet to ebb away from the country’s cricket eco-system, but there is no missing the air of confidence as Team India embark upon its first assignment of the new year. There are more reasons than one for Suryakumar Yadav & Co to bolster belief, none more clinching than recent records. Unlike the beleaguered Test squad, India’s T20 group is flush from emphatic series victories in Sri Lanka (3-0) and South Africa (3-1).


Axar Patel, the new vice-captain, was at the Eden Gardens on Monday to remind that “we have a settled T20 side and there isn’t much pressure” even as he spoke of his new responsibilities as part of the leadership group. “It’s just been a day but, yes, we [Suryakumar, head coach Gautam Gambhir and Axar] have had a discussion, on minor decisions like which areas of the game we have to work on,” said birthday boy Axar. "Since his recovery, he has done well in both the SMAT and VHT tournaments": Vice-captain Axar Patel praises this bowler


Also Read: Virat Kohli set to play his first Ranji Trophy game since 2012


Looking to carry momentum

When India, defending champions of the T20 World Cup, take on England here in the first of five T20Is on Wednesday, it’ll be about keeping the good work going. “The aim is to do well in all matches before the World Cup that comes up in a year’s time. It’s about our approach, about how we play. It’s about getting a good start here and carrying forward that momentum from South Africa.”

About his role as a ‘floater’ in the batting order, Axar was quick to remind “it’s not just about me”. “From the beginning of 2024, we decided to have fixed opening slots, but everyone from No. 3 to No. 7 have been told to be flexible and ready to bat anywhere.”

Shami’s impact

With Jasprit Bumrah missing, the return of Mohammed Shami is being seen as crucial, but the team have decided to tread carefully as the pacer eases back from a year-long injury layoff. Shami, who had bowled off a shortened run-up on Sunday, left the field on Monday after some batting. “Since his recovery, he has done well in both the Syed Mushtaq Ali and Vijay Hazare tournaments. His presence, particularly with the new ball, is a huge plus for the team,” Axar pointed out.

England’s head coach Brendon McCullum batted for Gambhir, whose role has come under scrutiny after India’s Test debacles. The Kiwi described Gambhir as “a strong leader of men” whose approach is “unique” and not structured like most coaches. 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Team India Suryakumar Yadav test cricket t20 sri lanka south africa sports news cricket news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK