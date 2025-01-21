It’s about our approach, about how we play. It’s about getting a good start here and carrying forward that momentum from South Africa

The disappointment from failed Tests is yet to ebb away from the country’s cricket eco-system, but there is no missing the air of confidence as Team India embark upon its first assignment of the new year. There are more reasons than one for Suryakumar Yadav & Co to bolster belief, none more clinching than recent records. Unlike the beleaguered Test squad, India’s T20 group is flush from emphatic series victories in Sri Lanka (3-0) and South Africa (3-1).

Axar Patel, the new vice-captain, was at the Eden Gardens on Monday to remind that “we have a settled T20 side and there isn’t much pressure” even as he spoke of his new responsibilities as part of the leadership group. “It’s just been a day but, yes, we [Suryakumar, head coach Gautam Gambhir and Axar] have had a discussion, on minor decisions like which areas of the game we have to work on,” said birthday boy Axar. "Since his recovery, he has done well in both the SMAT and VHT tournaments": Vice-captain Axar Patel praises this bowler

Looking to carry momentum

When India, defending champions of the T20 World Cup, take on England here in the first of five T20Is on Wednesday, it’ll be about keeping the good work going. “The aim is to do well in all matches before the World Cup that comes up in a year’s time. It’s about our approach, about how we play. It’s about getting a good start here and carrying forward that momentum from South Africa.”

About his role as a ‘floater’ in the batting order, Axar was quick to remind “it’s not just about me”. “From the beginning of 2024, we decided to have fixed opening slots, but everyone from No. 3 to No. 7 have been told to be flexible and ready to bat anywhere.”

Shami’s impact

With Jasprit Bumrah missing, the return of Mohammed Shami is being seen as crucial, but the team have decided to tread carefully as the pacer eases back from a year-long injury layoff. Shami, who had bowled off a shortened run-up on Sunday, left the field on Monday after some batting. “Since his recovery, he has done well in both the Syed Mushtaq Ali and Vijay Hazare tournaments. His presence, particularly with the new ball, is a huge plus for the team,” Axar pointed out.

England’s head coach Brendon McCullum batted for Gambhir, whose role has come under scrutiny after India’s Test debacles. The Kiwi described Gambhir as “a strong leader of men” whose approach is “unique” and not structured like most coaches.