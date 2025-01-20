Breaking News
Virat Kohli set to play his first Ranji Trophy game since 2012

Updated on: 20 January,2025 10:26 PM IST  |  New Delhi
mid-day online correspondent |

Kohli could not make it for Delhi's upcoming away clash against Saurashtra, beginning on January 23, due to a neck sprain

Virat Kohli (Pic: AFP)

Indian superstar Virat Kohli is set to play his first Ranji Trophy game since 2012 after making himself available for Delhi's tie against Railways scheduled from January 30.


Kohli could not make it for Delhi's upcoming away clash against Saurashtra, beginning on January 23, due to a neck sprain but he has communicated to DDCA that he is available for the team's last league match of the Ranji Trophy.


"Virat has conveyed to DDCA president (Rohan Jaitley) and team management that he is available for the game against Railways," Delhi head coach Sarandeep Singh told PTI.


His last appearance in the Ranji Trophy was back in November 2012 against Uttar Pradesh. Having featured in 155 first-class matches, Kohli has smashed 11,479 runs with an average of 48.23 including 37 centuries and 39 half-centuries. His best score is an unbeaten 254 runs.

The BCCI has made playing domestic cricket mandatory for its contracted cricketers unless there is a fitness issue following the series loss in Australia earlier this month.

In the policy, BCCI stated that taking part in domestic cricket will remain connected to the cricket ecosystem. The statement added that any exceptions to taking part in domestic cricket will be considered only under extraordinary circumstances.

"Participation in Domestic Matches is mandatory for players to remain eligible for selection in the national team and for central contracts, as per BCCI guidelines. This policy ensures that players remain connected to the domestic cricket ecosystem, fostering talent development, maintaining match fitness, and strengthening the overall domestic structure. It also inspires emerging players by providing them opportunities to compete alongside top cricketers, ensuring continuity in talent progression. Any exceptions to this mandate will be considered only under extraordinary circumstances and will require formal notification and approval from the Chairman of the Selection Committee, ensuring fairness and transparency in the process," BCCI said in a statement.

Young players Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal and experienced Ravindra Jadeja have confirmed their presence and participation in the Ranji Trophy matches.

virat kohli Ranji Trophy 2024-25 India vs Australia cricket news sports

