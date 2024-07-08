Abhishek Sharma smashes quickfire century to help India beat Zimbabwe by 100 runs and level five-match T20I series 1-1; says he was confident of making strong comeback after four-ball duck on debut 24 hours ago

An ecstatic Abhishek Sharma celebrates his century yesterday. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article ‘Always believed in my hitting ability’: Abhishek Sharma x 00:00

Young Abhishek Sharma announced his arrival on the big stage with a breathtaking 46-ball century as India pummelled Zimbabwe by a whopping 100 runs in the second T20I to restore parity in a resounding fashion here on Sunday.

This is India’s biggest margin of victory in terms of runs against Zimbabwe in T20Is.

The young Indian side didn’t carry the baggage of a shock 13-run defeat in the series-opener as left-handed opener Abhishek blended power with grace for a scintillating 100-run knock that propelled India to a massive 234-2 on a track where batting wasn’t exactly easy.

The ask was already stiff and Indian bowlers got breakthroughs at regular intervals to bowl out Zimbabwe for 134 in 18.4 overs to set the record straight.

Mukesh, Avesh claim three

Pacers Mukesh Kumar (3-37) and Avesh Khan (3-15) removed top-order batters inside the Powerplay to kill the contest which became a formality after that.

The day certainly belonged to Abhishek, who mixed grace and power in equal measure in an innings, embellished with eight sixes and seven fours.

It made a normally stylish Ruturaj Gaikwad (77 not out off 47 balls) look pale in comparison during their 137-run stand for the second wicket.

Having endured the disappointment of a four-ball duck on debut, Abhishek never looked under pressure on a track which his senior partner and current CSK partner Gaikwad found “difficult to feel set”.

Abhishek said he kept belief in his hitting ability, “I feel like if it’s your day, you express yourself. After the drop, I thought it was my day and had to take responsibility,” Abhishek said.

“I always believe in my [hitting] ability. It’s about momentum for me. If it’s in the arc, I believe I need to hit it over regardless of when it is,” he added.

Grateful to coaches

Abhishek hailed his team’s ability to bounce back swiftly. “It was a good performance after the defeat yesterday [Saturday]. We didn’t have much time to lament. I felt that T20 is all about the momentum, and thought it was my day today. Special thanks to the coaches and captain for keeping confidence [in me],” said Abhishek.

46

No. of balls taken by Abhishek Sharma to score his ton v Zimbabwe, the joint third-fastest for India in T20Is

