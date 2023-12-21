Obviously, it was on Alyssa’s husband Mitchell Starc, who became the most expensive buy in IPL auction history on Tuesday, acquired by Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 24.75 crore

Alyssa Healy is all smiles as she talks about husband Starc’s bid. Pic/G Krishnan

Listen to this article "Amazing day for him and Pat": Australian skipper Alyssa Healy on Starc's record-breaking deal x 00:00

Even as Australia captain Alyssa Healy was making her way across the ground from the dressing room to the North End where the Wankhede Stadium media centre is located, the press conference room was abuzz as to what the first question would be.

Obviously, it was on Alyssa’s husband Mitchell Starc, who became the most expensive buy in IPL auction history on Tuesday, acquired by Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 24.75 crore.

Alyssa anticipated the question to be top of the list before those relating to the India-Australia series. “Just no questions about IPL,” Alyssa said as she sat to address the media, before bursting into laughter, indicating to the floor to bring it on.

The first question was on Starc. Alyssa said: “We’ll get the IPL out of the way, will we? It is an amazing moment for Mitch. It is a great justification for the hard work he has put in and probably some of the choices he has made over the last eight years to put his country first. Amazing day for him and Pat [Cummins, who went for Rs 20.50 crore to SRH].”