India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur insists team are looking to play Oz with same vigour as they did against England

Harmanpreet Kaur (left) with teammates during a practice session at Wankhede Stadium yesterday. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article High on energy! x 00:00

At a time when women’s Tests are few and far between, Harmanpreet Kaur’s Indian team find themselves in a luxurious position. For the first time, this team will play back-to-back Tests.

The one-off Test against Australia at the Wankhede from Thursday follows their lone Test against England at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. The home team won by 347 runs.

ADVERTISEMENT

It is also a new experience for Kaur & Co who are only excited to be playing in two consecutive Tests starting on successive Thursdays. The way India see through the two Tests could lead to the possibility of two-Test or three-Test series for women in the future. After all, in this age of white-ball cricket and instant results, the long-duration format is what the players, irrespective of gender, love to play and be really ‘tested’.

Also Read: Salt's ton helps England to level T20I series against West Indies

Kaur, who will be leading in her second Test against Australia, said on Wednesday: “The excitement is the same as when we played the first Test match (v England). We want to carry the same energy for this Test match. We are really looking forward to this match. We know that Australia are such a good team and everyone wants to beat them on any day.”

Kaur, 34, who will be playing in her fifth Test, said the excitement to play the second Test in as many weeks “is helping us in recovery”.

‘Recovery is most important’

Speaking about workload, especially for the bowlers who are new to playing back-to-back Tests, Kaur explained: “When you are playing back-to-back, the most important thing is recovery, how good and fresh you feel. We try to take care of their workload and give them only as much training as we feel they are ready for. The fresher we feel mentally and physically, the better. Having said that, one important thing is excitement. We hardly get to play Tests and that excitement is helping us in recovery.”

Her opposite number, Alyssa Healy, is also leading Australia for the second time after replacing Meg Lanning at the helm and winning the Ashes Test in Trent Bridge, England, in June this year.

Oz wary of Indian challenge

The 33-year-old wicketkeeper-batter is wary of the challenge this Indian team throw. Healy said: “Australia versus India is hotly-contested, no matter what format it is. India in home conditions are really hard to beat. For the amount of talent in that dressing room, you cannot underestimate anyone. This Indian team are going to be dominant for a long period of time. We are going to test ourselves against the best. I have seen Troy Cooley [India bowling coach] in the Indian kit and to have somebody with that experience and knowledge in that dressing room, talking to their fast bowlers, is a bit daunting to our batting group knowing the information that they have been given. I am excited for this series.”