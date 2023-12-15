The blind cricket team emerged victorious in the fourth T20 against Nepal, securing the bilateral series 3-1, with one match remaining

Harmanpreet Kaur. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article Indian women's blind cricket team meet Harmanpreet Kaur, Amol Muzumdar after series win over Nepal x 00:00

Ahead of the India vs Nepal 5th T20, Indian women's cricket team for the Blind along with chairman of Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI) Dr Mahantesh G Kivadasannavar on Thursday met Harmanpreet Kaur, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Jemimah Rodrigues, Renuka Singh Thakur and coach of Indian women's team Amol Muzumdar at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

Indian women's team is currently locking horns with England in the one-off Test here. On Thursday, Indian batters shone as the hosts scored 410 runs for the loss of seven wickets on Day One of the Only Test against England.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following the conclusion of the day's play, Harmanpreet , Rajeshwari , Jemimah , Renuka and coach Muzumdar took time to meet and appreciate the Indian women's blind cricket team, currently engaged in the Bilateral Cricket Series for the Blind 2023 against Nepal.

The blind cricket team emerged victorious in the fourth T20 against Nepal, securing the bilateral series 3-1, with one match remaining.

Indian women's cricket team for the blind on Thursday defeated Nepal in the fourth T20 and clinched the bilateral series 3-1 with one match to go. Harmanpreet, who is also the brand ambassador for the women's cricket for the blind, Rajeshwari and Jemimah congratulated the Indian team for the win over Nepal and also for their gold medal win in IBSA World Games.

Also Read: Pandya named new captain of Mumbai Indians, Rohit's 10-year-reign ends

The meeting was a source of inspiration for the visually impaired cricketers, who were thrilled to interact with their role models. CABI chairman Mahantesh G Kivadasannavar described it as an "ecstatic moment" for the visually impaired cricketers.

"Our girls had the chance to sit and cheer for the Indian women's team. When the Indian team hit the 400th run we were there cheering for our team. It was a delighted moment for the Blind Women's cricket team. Harmanpreet was very happy to meet our visually impaired girls and was willing to extend all possible support," Mahantesh said in a statement.

Coming to the Nepal series, India had won the first two T20s but the visitors came back in the third game on Wednesday, denying India a series win. However, India won the fourth T20 to clinch the series with 3-1 with one match to go.

India and Nepal will now meet in the India vs Nepal 5th T20 on Friday.

(With inputs from agencies)