Salt's ton helps England to level T20I series against West Indies

England’s Phil Salt celebrates his century on Tuesday. Pic/AFP

Phil Salt smashed a superb 119 from just 57 balls as England beat West Indies by 75 runs to level their T20I series 2-2 and set up a decider on Thursday.

Led by Salt’s aggressive stroke play and swift half-centuries from skipper Jos Buttler and Liam Livingstone, England made a team record of 267 for three in their 20 overs at the Brian Lara Academy. England’s tally was second-highest innings score in a match between full member nations and although West Indies made a fast-scoring start they rapidly lost wickets and ended up bowled out for 192 in 15.3 overs.

