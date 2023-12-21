Salt's ton helps England to level T20I series against West Indies

Breaking News
Updated on: 21 December,2023 07:40 AM IST  |  Tarouba (Trinidad and Tobago)
AFP |

Top

England’s tally was second-highest innings score in a match between full member nations and although West Indies made a fast-scoring start they rapidly lost wickets and ended up bowled out for 192 in 15.3 overs

England’s Phil Salt celebrates his century on Tuesday. Pic/AFP

Phil Salt smashed a superb 119 from just 57 balls as England beat West Indies by 75 runs to level their T20I series 2-2 and set up a decider on Thursday.


Also Read: Soumya’s 169 in vain as NZ beat B’desh to win series


Led by Salt’s aggressive stroke play and swift half-centuries from skipper Jos Buttler and Liam Livingstone, England made a team record of 267 for three in their 20 overs at the Brian Lara Academy. England’s tally was second-highest innings score in a match between full member nations and although West Indies made a fast-scoring start they rapidly lost wickets and ended up bowled out for 192 in 15.3 overs. 


west indies england t20 cricket news sports news Sports Update

