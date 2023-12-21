Soumya’s 169 in vain as NZ beat B’desh to win series

Breaking News
Updated on: 21 December,2023 07:35 AM IST  |  Nelson
AFP |

Top

Bangladesh's Soumya Sarkar walks from the field after being caught during the second one-day international cricket match between New Zealand and Bangladesh at Saxton Oval in Nelson. Pic/AFP

Henry Nicholls fell agonisingly short of a century on Wednesday as New Zealand eased to a seven-wicket win and sealed victory in their ODI series against Bangladesh


Also Read: IND vs SA 2nd ODI: Team India eye second series win in South Africa


A superb 169 off 151 balls from opener Soumya Sarkar was not enough to end Bangladesh’s miserable ODI streak in New Zealand, where they have now lost all of their 18 previous 50-over matches against the Black Caps. The win here gives New Zealand an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series after their 44-run win in the first game on Sunday. 


Sarkar’s boundary-heavy innings took the visitors to a respectable 291 all out. But Nicholls led a strong Black Caps reply with 95 off 99 balls, steering the hosts to a comfortable victory.

