Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > IND vs SA 3rd ODI Team India eye second series win in South Africa

Updated on: 21 December,2023 07:30 AM IST  |  Paarl
PTI |

India’s lone ODI series win in the Rainbow nation came in 2018, and for an encore they require a robust beginning from Ruturaj Gaikwad and B Sai Sudharsan as a pair

India's captain KL Rahul, far right, with teammates leave the field at the of the second One Day International cricket match between South Africa and India, at the St George's Park in Gqeberha. Pic/AP, PTI

With a similar storyline of faltering opening combination running through the first two matches, India’s hopes of registering their second ODI series triumph in South Africa will revolve around a sturdy start from the openers in the third and final match here on Thursday.


Also Read: We’re a much more confident unit: Markram


India’s lone ODI series win in the Rainbow nation came in 2018, and for an encore they require a robust beginning from Ruturaj Gaikwad and B Sai Sudharsan as a pair.


Sai Sudharsan has been impressive in his two outings in the series so far, notching up 55 and 62. But Gaikwad could not support him from the other end.

