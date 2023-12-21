Breaking News
We’re a much more confident unit: Markram

Updated on: 21 December,2023 07:25 AM IST  |  Gqeberha (South Africa)
IANS |

Top

“We let ourselves down in the first game. That was not an acceptable performance. The mindset [here] was to chase it down well. [It was a] Much more confident unit, I would assume, after this game,” said Markram

Aiden Markram

We're a much more confident unit: Markram
South Africa skipper Aiden Markram was mighty pleased over his team’s eight-wicket triumph over India in the second ODI at St George’s Park on Tuesday night, saying it was a much better overall performance from his team after being outplayed at the series opener in Johannesburg.


Also Read: KL Rahul opens up on loss in 2nd ODI, feels "toss made a big difference"


After pacer Nandre Burger took 3-30, while Keshav Maharaj and Beuran Hendricks picked 2-51 and 2-34, respectively to bowl out India for 211, left-handed opener Tony de Zorzi smashed a superb 119 not out off 122 balls, laced with nine fours and six sixes, to chase down the total in 42.3 overs.


“A lot better than a couple of days ago. Much better overall performance. Much better with the ball and in the field. It was going around when the openers went out to bat. They [Zorzi and Reeza Hendricks] put up a 100-run partnership and set up the game, that was great.

“We let ourselves down in the first game. That was not an acceptable performance. The mindset [here] was to chase it down well. [It was a] Much more confident unit, I would assume, after this game,” said Markram.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

