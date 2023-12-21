KL Rahul opens up on loss in 2nd ODI, feels "toss made a big difference"

India’s stand-in skipper KL Rahul rues batting collapse in second ODI defeat to South Africa

India’s Sanju Samson is clean bowled by SA pacer Beuran Hendricks at St George’s Park, Gqeberha, on Tuesday. Pic/AFP

India’s stand-in captain KL Rahul said losing the toss made a big difference as there was assistance for bowlers early on in the second ODI against South Africa here.

Opener Tony de Zorzi slammed his maiden international ton to help South Africa register a comprehensive eight-wicket win over India in the second match to level the three-match series 1-1 on Tuesday.

Put into bat, India failed to string together substantial partnerships and were shot out for 211, a target which the Proteas surpassed with 7.3 overs to spare.

“Probably win the toss [on what he would like to change]. There was a bit of help at the start [for bowlers]. It was tough to bat on, but a couple of us got set. Had we gone on, we could have gotten 50-60 runs extra and that would have made a difference,” Rahul said.

“When we batted, we thought even 240-250 would have been good. With a set batter, we might have gotten those runs. We lost wickets at crucial times.”

Rahul, who scored 56 off 64 balls, said role clarity and execution is key to success for any cricketer. “Each individual’s game-plan and what they feel comfortable doing, as a team, you have to trust that. I have complete clarity and try to execute it. There is no right or wrong in cricket and you try to do the job for your team.”

Rahul, however, rued the dropped catch of Reeza Hendricks by Ruturaj Gaikwad off Mukesh Kumar’s bowling in the fifth over as the batter went on to score 52 off 81 balls to add 130 runs for the opening wicket with De Zorzi.

Approach won’t change despite loss: Batting coach Kotak

India batting coach Sitanshu Kotak said the visitors’ approach will not change one bit in the series-deciding third ODI despite South Africa crushing them by eight wickets in the second match.

“Our approach won’t change at all. Not many changes I wouldn’t think, but again once we go and see the wicket then we will decide,” Kotak said at the post-match press conference.

“On any wicket anywhere, the intent we play with that won’t change much. The batters will have to apply according to the wicket and the bowlers will have to adjust.”

