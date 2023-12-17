KL Rahul not to chuck wicket-keeping in Tests after SA ODI series

India’s stand-in ODI skipper KL Rahul says he’s ready to keep wickets in Tests if asked; visitors take on hosts South Africa in three-match one-day series starting today

KL Rahul. Pic/AFP

KL Rahul is not chucking the big gloves away in ODIs anytime soon and made it clear that he wouldn’t mind standing behind the stumps when the Boxing Day Test against South Africa comes calling in just over a week’s time.

Leading the ODI team after regular skipper Rohit Sharma took a break from the white ball leg of the South Africa tour, the stylish right-hander also gave enough hints that Rinku Singh is all set to be rewarded with an ODI debut after displaying impressive technique, sound temperament and commendable game awareness in the T20I series.

Asked whether he will keep wickets in the ODI series starting on Sunday, Rahul answered in affirmative. “Yes, I will I be keeping wickets and batting in the middle-order, and after that, I would be happy to keep wickets in Test matches,” Rahul told mediapersons during the pre-series interaction.

“I have always been open to doing new roles and accepting whatever role team wants me to perform. If that’s the role the management sees me during Test matches, happy to do that.”

Samson likely at No. 5

He also hinted that Sanju Samson, for the time being, is being looked at as a potential No. 5 specialist batter.

Having missed action for the better part of 2023 due to hamstring injury and subsequent surgery, the Bangalore man doesn’t want to let go any opportunity. “I want to play as many games as possible for the country. I have missed a lot of games because of injuries and I would like to make most of time and play as many games and perform whatever role is expected of me. That’s not going to change.

“For me, team always comes first. One of the first things taught to us was it’s a team game, however cliched it might sound. You have to be flexible, adjust and adapt.”

‘Rinku will get his chance’

The skipper didn’t beat around the bush when asked if Rinku, who boasts of an average of nearly 50 (49.83) and strike-rate of 93-plus from 55 List ‘A’ games for UP and Central Zone, will get his maiden ODI cap or not.

“Yeah, I think so,” Rahul replied when asked if Rinku would fit in as No. 5 or 6 in future ODI set-up.

“He has shown what a really good player he is. We all knew watching him in IPL that he is very skilled, but what’s good to see is temperament he has shown in T20 series, game awareness, calmness under pressure. It was very refreshing for me to see on TV. I just spoke to him about it as well,” Rahul stated.

“In ODI format as well, he has performed across formats in first class cricket and so yes he will get his opportunity in ODI series.”

