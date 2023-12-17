Breaking News
England keep series alive after thrilling win v WI

England keep series alive after thrilling win v WI

Updated on: 18 December,2023 07:30 AM IST  |  Grenada
AFP

Top

Phil Salt smashed a brilliant unbeaten century as England defeated West Indies by seven wickets to keep their T20I series alive here on Saturday

Phil Salt smashed a brilliant unbeaten century as England defeated West Indies by seven wickets to keep their T20I series alive here on Saturday. Salt led an improbable English fightback with 109 not out, while middle-order batsman Harry Brook also emerged as a hero with an unbeaten 31 as England finished on 226-3 with a ball to spare to eclipse the West Indies’s mammoth total of 222-6.


Also Read: Mitchell Johnson still stands by his views despite Warner smashing 164 against Pakistan


