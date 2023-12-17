England keep series alive after thrilling win v WI

Phil Salt smashed a brilliant unbeaten century as England defeated West Indies by seven wickets to keep their T20I series alive here on Saturday

Phil Salt smashed a brilliant unbeaten century as England defeated West Indies by seven wickets to keep their T20I series alive here on Saturday. Salt led an improbable English fightback with 109 not out, while middle-order batsman Harry Brook also emerged as a hero with an unbeaten 31 as England finished on 226-3 with a ball to spare to eclipse the West Indies’s mammoth total of 222-6.

