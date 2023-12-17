Johnson raised eyebrows when he said Warner didn’t deserve a farewell Test series due to his poor form and of being previously banned for 12 months due to being involved in the Sandpapergate scandal.

Mitchell Johnson

Mitchell Johnson still stands by his views despite Warner smashing 164 against Pakistan

Former Australia fast-bowler Mitchell Johnson said he still stands by his views on David Warner despite the opener making 164 in the first innings of the Perth Test against Pakistan.

“I think my opinion in this column a couple of weeks ago is still valid. He hadn’t scored runs in about three years apart from the double century last summer. Warner’s century on the first day was no great surprise in some ways,” wrote Johnson in his column for The West Australian.

