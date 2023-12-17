Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Twin wins for India

Updated on: 18 December,2023 07:25 AM IST  |  Cuttack
PTI |

Sathish Kumar secures men’s singles title while Tanisha-Dhruv pair clinch mixed event crown; Ponnappa-Crasto finish runners-up in women’s doubles

Dhruv Kapila (left) and Tanisha Crasto with their medals yesterday

India’s Sathish Kumar Karunakaran secured his maiden BWF Super 100 title after outwitting World junior bronze medallist Ayush Shetty in an all Indian men’s singles final at the Odisha Masters here on Sunday. The 22-year-old Sathish, who won men’s singles title at India International and had a runner-up finish at Maldives International this season, prevailed 21-18, 19-21, 21-14 over Ayush in an exciting final.


Sathish Kumar with his gold medal. Pics/Odisha Sports twitter
“I am really happy to win this title. I had prepared well for the last three events in India and one of the targets was to win at home and I am happy I could achieve it,” Sathish told PTI. “I was playing well in Syed Modi International as well but suffered an injury to my fingers during the second round match. It took some time to recover. I was nervous today as it was my first Super 100 final.”


Indian pair of Tanisha Crasto and Dhruv Kapila also stood at the podium after winning the mixed doubles title following a thrilling three-game win over Singapore’s Hee Yong Kai Terry and Tan Wei Han Jessica in a pulsating final. Tanisha, 20, and 23-year-old Dhruv dished out a gallant fight to rally their way to outwit Hee and Tan 17-21, 21-19, 23-21 in an hour and 14 minutes.

Tanisha Crasto (left) and Ashwini Ponnappa. Pic/BAI
Tanisha was also in action in the women’s doubles final with partner Ashwini Ponnappa but the Indian pair couldn’t go the distance this time, losing 14-21, 17-21 to Indonesian combination of Meilysa Trias Puspitasari and Rachel Allessya Rose. It was a creditable finish from the Indian duo, who reached the finals at the Syed Modi International Super 300 in Lucknow and won the Guwahati Masters Super 100 last week.

Viktor, Tai triumph in World Tour Finals

Olympic badminton champion Viktor Axelsen and former World No. 1 Tai Tzu-ying of Taiwan triumphed on Sunday in their BWF World Tour Finals deciders in Hangzhou. The 29-year-old Dane dominated China’s Shi Yuqi in straight sets 21-11, 21-12 in a one-sided men’s final.  In the women’s final, World No. 4 Tai fought back to get the better of Spain’s Carolina Marin 12-21, 21-14, 21-18. 

