Women doubles pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto, Unnati Hooda, progressed to the quarterfinal of the Odisha Masters badminton tournament 2023 at the JN Indoor Stadium on Thursday.

In the women’s doubles category, the pair of Ashwini and Tanisha were up against Arul Bala Radhakrishnan and Varshini Viswanath Sri and moved into quarter-final with a rather comfortable 21-13 and 21-13 win over their opponents. Similarly, another women's doubles pair, Rutuparna Panda and Swetaparna Panda won their match against Simran Singhi and Ritika Thaker 21-12, 14-21, 21-19 to make it to the quarterfinals.

In the women's singles, Unnati won her match against Ashmita Chaliha with a score of 21-18, 21-16 to advance to the next round of the Odisha Masters badminton tournament 2023. Former World No.1 Nozomi Okuhara defeated Stephanie Widjaja with a score of 21-11 and 21-16.

Meanwhile, in the mixed doubles category, the Indian duo of Tanisha and Dhruv Kapila were up against Indonesia’s Amri Syahnawi and Winny Oktavina Kandow. The Indian pair showed aggression right from the first point and took a 7-3 lead in a jiffy and pocketed the first game with a score of 21-16. In the second game as well, the Indian pair took a 13-4 lead and place their opponents on the backfoot and sealed an easy win, taking the second game 21-12.

In another mixed doubles match, Ashwini and Rohan Kapoor went down 14-21, 21-17, 14-21 to their compatriots Sumeeth Reddy and Sikki Reddy. Chirag Sen won his men's singles match after beating third seed Mads Christophersen with a score of 21-10, 15-21 and 21-17 to move into the quarters.

